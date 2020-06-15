Naseem Shah finds ban on saliva to shine ball ‘problematic’

Pakistan’s teenage pacer Naseem Shah has said that the ban on the use of saliva for ball shining will create problems for the bowlers.

“The use of saliva to shine the ball is vital for bowlers,” Naseem said while speaking exclusively in Samaa TV program Sports Action. “That is because when the ball becomes old and you apply saliva to it, then it starts to reverse swing. It will be problematic for bowlers of both sides [to have to play without applying saliva].”

The fast-bowler said that it will be difficult to refrain from doing so but acknowledges that it needs to be done.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned the use of saliva for shining the ball to protect the players from contracting coronavirus.

Naseem — answering a question on learning from the likes of legendary pacers Wasim Akram, head coach Waqar Younis and Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar — said that he is extremely lucky to be doing so. “We cannot believe that we are in their presence and being mentored by them. I used to see their videos when I was playing U16 cricket. So I try to ask for tips from them which are highly beneficial.”

He went on to say that Waqar shares everything like a friend and advised him to play to his strength. “This removes all doubt and we also express our concerns with him freely.”

The pacer admitted that he hasn’t interacted much with Wasim.