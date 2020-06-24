Muhammad Hafeez tests negative just day after PCB’s positive test

Pakistan all-rounder Muhammad Hafeez has said he does not have the coronavirus just a day after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had issued a press release naming him among the 10 squad members to have tested positive for the virus.

Hafeez took to Twitter to state that he got a second test done for his satisfaction and was found to be negative along with the rest of his family.

After Tested positive COVID-19 acc to PCB testing Report yesterday,as 2nd opinion & for satisfaction I personally went to Test it again along with my family and here I along with my all family members are reported Negetive Alham du Lillah. May Allah keep us all safe 🤲🏼 pic.twitter.com/qy0QgUvte0 — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) June 24, 2020

The result of Hafeez’s test has cast doubts on the PCB’s tests, where 10 of the 29-member squad set to depart for England on June 28 tested positive for the virus.

Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan and Wahab Riaz were the six other players alongside Hafeez who had tested positive yesterday after the trio of Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf and Haider Ali had tested positive on Monday.