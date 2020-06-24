Wednesday, June 24, 2020  | 2 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Cricket

Muhammad Hafeez tests negative just day after PCB’s positive test

Posted: Jun 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistan all-rounder Muhammad Hafeez has said he does not have the coronavirus just a day after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had issued a press release naming him among the 10 squad members to have tested positive for the virus.

Hafeez took to Twitter to state that he got a second test done for his satisfaction and was found to be negative along with the rest of his family.

The result of Hafeez’s test has cast doubts on the PCB’s tests, where 10 of the 29-member squad set to depart for England on June 28 tested positive for the virus.

Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan and Wahab Riaz were the six other players alongside Hafeez who had tested positive yesterday after the trio of Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf and Haider Ali had tested positive on Monday.

Tell us what you think:

