Monday, June 22, 2020  | 30 Shawwal, 1441
Irfan urges people to stop spreading rumours about his death

Posted: Jun 22, 2020
Posted: Jun 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan fast-bowler Mohammad Irfan took to Twitter to ask people to stop spreading rumours of his death in a car accident.

“Some social media outlets have been spreading a baseless fake news about my death in a car accident,” the left-arm pacer tweeted. “This has disturbed my family and friends beyond words and I have been receiving endless calls on this.”

He went on to state that people should stop indulging in such activities.

“There was no accident and we are well,” he tweeted.

The lanky pacer, who has represented Pakistan in 86 fixtures, last played in a T20I against Australia in Canberra last year.

