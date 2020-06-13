Saturday, June 13, 2020  | 20 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

India cancel ODI tour of Zimbabwe over coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
India cancel ODI tour of Zimbabwe over coronavirus

Photo: AFP

India called off their cricket tour of Zimbabwe over the coronavirus on Friday, a day after their upcoming trip to Sri Lanka was also cancelled.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India added that it would not “rush into any decision” about resuming training camps for India’s players.

After Sri Lanka’s board revealed on Thursday that this month’s visit by India was off, the tour of Zimbabwe in August had also looked in jeopardy.

“The Indian cricket team will not travel to Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe owing to the current threat of COVID-19,” a BCCI statement said.

India had been due to travel to Sri Lanka on June 24 for three ODIs and three T20Is, and then launch a three-ODI Zimbabwe tour on August 22.

The BCCI are hoping to squeeze in the lucrative Indian Premier League T20 tournament, on hold since March, before the T20 World Cup which is scheduled to take place in October and November.

India’s next trip is a major, money-spinning tour of Australia for three ODIs, four Tests and three T20s starting in October.

Although India’s government has allowed stadiums to reopen during the national coronavirus lockdown, the BCCI said it was not about to resume training.

“The BCCI will conduct a camp for its contracted players only when it is completely safe to train outdoors,” said BCCI.

“The BCCI is determined to take steps towards the resumption of international and domestic cricket, but it will not rush into any decision that will jeopardize the efforts put in by the central and state governments.”

India has been reporting almost 10,000 new cases every day, with the total death toll standing at about 8,500.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Cricket India zimbabwe
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
India, Zimbabwe, Cricket, Coronavirus, Covid-19, ODI, Sri Lanka, IPL, Australia
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PCB announces financial assistance for pacer Hasan Ali
PCB announces financial assistance for pacer Hasan Ali
Be careful with the words you use: Ramiz Raja
Be careful with the words you use: Ramiz Raja
Pakistan legend Wasim Akram warns against saliva ban
Pakistan legend Wasim Akram warns against saliva ban
Australian streets named after Pakistani cricketing legends
Australian streets named after Pakistani cricketing legends
ACC yet to make a decision on Asia Cup
ACC yet to make a decision on Asia Cup
Pakistan announce 29-man squad for England tour
Pakistan announce 29-man squad for England tour
Shahid Afridi tests positive for coronavirus
Shahid Afridi tests positive for coronavirus
I have no plans of joining politics: Shahid Afridi
I have no plans of joining politics: Shahid Afridi
Pakistan cancel training camp for England tour
Pakistan cancel training camp for England tour
Saleem Malik submits response to 20-year-old match-fixing inquiry
Saleem Malik submits response to 20-year-old match-fixing inquiry
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.