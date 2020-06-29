ICC recalls Pakistan’s thrilling 2019 World Cup win against Afghanistan

The International Cricket Council has recalled Pakistan’s 2019 World Cup victory over Afghanistan in Leeds.

The ICC shared the highlights of the fixture on its Twitter handle.

#OnThisDay last year, Imad Wasim and Wahab Riaz held their nerves against 🇦🇫 in the ICC Men’s @cricketworldcup to help 🇵🇰 to a thrilling three-wicket win with just 2️⃣ balls remaining!



— ICC (@ICC) June 29, 2020

Afghanistan, electing to bat first, went on to score 227-9 in their 50 overs. Asghar Afghan made 42 off 35 deliveries whereas Najibullah Zadran played a handy knock of 42 from 54 balls.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was the pick of the bowlers with his figures of 4-47 in 10 overs.

Pakistan, chasing a total of 228, were cruising well with Babar Azam (45 off 51) and Imam-ul-Haq (36 from 51) scoring a 71-run partnership but began to stutter as Afghanistan started taking wickets.

However, Imad Wasim (49 from 54) and Wahab Riaz ensured the side gets over the line.