ICC recalls Australia’s 1999 World Cup victory

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recalled Australia’s 1999 Cricket World Cup victory.

Former batsman Steve Waugh led his side to a comfortable eight-wicket win over Pakistan in the final.

#OnThisDay in 1999, Shane Warne’s 🔥 spell of 4/33 helped Australia clinch their second ICC Men’s @cricketworldcup trophy 🏆



They bowled out Pakistan for 132 and chased down the total in just 20.1 overs 👏 pic.twitter.com/409FnKlSQK — ICC (@ICC) June 20, 2020

Legendary spinner Shane Warne returned with match-winning figures of 4-33 in nine overs as Pakistan were dismissed for just 132 in 39 overs at Lord’s.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist went on to score a 36-ball 54 as Australia successfully chased the 133-run target in 20.1 overs.