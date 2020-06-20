Saturday, June 20, 2020  | 28 Shawwal, 1441
ICC recalls Australia’s 1999 World Cup victory

Posted: Jun 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
ICC recalls Australia’s 1999 World Cup victory

Photo: AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recalled Australia’s 1999 Cricket World Cup victory.

Former batsman Steve Waugh led his side to a comfortable eight-wicket win over Pakistan in the final.

Legendary spinner Shane Warne returned with match-winning figures of 4-33 in nine overs as Pakistan were dismissed for just 132 in 39 overs at Lord’s.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist went on to score a 36-ball 54 as Australia successfully chased the 133-run target in 20.1 overs.

