Thursday, June 11, 2020  | 18 Shawwal, 1441
HOME > Cricket

ICC looking to stage T20 World Cup as planned

Posted: Jun 11, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
ICC looking to stage T20 World Cup as planned

Photo: AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Wednesday it was still planning for the T20 World Cup to take place in Australia this year but reiterated that contingency arrangements were being considered.

The tournament is scheduled to take place from October 18 to November 15 but is under threat due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

“The International Cricket Council board today agreed to continue exploring a number of contingency plans regarding the future of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 (in New Zealand) until next month whilst planning for delivery of the events in the scheduled window is ongoing,” the ICC said in a statement.

The ICC said it was assessing and evaluating the rapidly changing public health situation caused by COVID-19.

ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney added: “The situation surrounding the global pandemic is evolving rapidly and we want to give ourselves the best possible opportunity to make the right decision for the whole sport.

“The health and well-being of everyone involved is our priority and other considerations fall out from that.

“We will only get one chance to make this decision and it needs to be the right one and as such we will continue to consult with our members, broadcasters, partners, governments and players and to ensure that we make a well-informed decision.”

Tell us what you think:

Cricket, Australia, ICC, T20 World Cup, International Cricket Council, Manu Sawhney, Coronavirus, Covid-19,
 
