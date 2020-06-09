Tuesday, June 9, 2020  | 16 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

ICC allows substitutes in Tests for players displaying coronavirus symptoms

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
ICC allows substitutes in Tests for players displaying coronavirus symptoms

Photo: AFP

Test teams will be allowed to field substitutes for players displaying coronavirus symptoms, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday.

The new regulation is one of several interim changes designed to prevent the spread of Covid-19 when cricket resumes, including a ban on saliva being used to shine the ball.

As happens with concussion substitutes, any replacement would be able to play a full part in the match but it would be down to the match referee to approve the nearest like-for-like switch.

Previously, substitutes were restricted to fielding.

The regulation for Covid-19 replacements would not be applicable in limited-overs internationals.

Other changes ratified by the ICC’s chief executives committee include a ban on applying saliva to the ball, a method employed by fast bowlers on one side of the ball to make it swing.

A team can be issued with up to two warnings per innings but repeated use of saliva on the ball would result in a five-run penalty to the batting side but the ICC explained in a statement that “the umpires will manage the situation with some leniency during an initial period of adjustment for the players”.

International travel restrictions have seen the ICC relax its rule mandating that neutral umpires stand in Tests.

The ICC said given there may be “less experienced” officials on duty it would increase the number of unsuccessful appeals per innings for each team to three for Tests and two for white-ball formats.

Concerns had been expressed that the pandemic might lead to Chris Broad — the only English official on the elite panel of referees — adjudicating on incidents involving an England team featuring his son, Stuart Broad.

With commercial income set to take a hit, given that cricket will resume without fans at the grounds, the ICC has relaxed rules on apparel logos for the next 12 months.

Sponsors’ logos will now be permitted in the prime position of the chest of a Test match shirt or sweater in addition to the three others presently allowed under ICC regulations.

Currently, logos on chests are only allowed in one-day matches and T20Is.

The new regulations are set to apply for the first time when England face the West Indies in the opening match of a three-Test series at the bio-secure venue of Southampton, starting on July 8.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Cricket ICC
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Cricket, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Substitution, Covid-19,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PCB announces financial assistance for pacer Hasan Ali
PCB announces financial assistance for pacer Hasan Ali
Former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar confirms FIA notice
Former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar confirms FIA notice
Be careful with the words you use: Ramiz Raja
Be careful with the words you use: Ramiz Raja
Rashid Latif pays tribute to recently deceased first-class cricketer
Rashid Latif pays tribute to recently deceased first-class cricketer
Karachi's National Stadium damaged by dust storm
Karachi’s National Stadium damaged by dust storm
ICC recalls Pakistan's win over England in 2019 World Cup
ICC recalls Pakistan’s win over England in 2019 World Cup
I have no plans of joining politics: Shahid Afridi
I have no plans of joining politics: Shahid Afridi
PCB announces central contract for its women cricketers
PCB announces central contract for its women cricketers
PCB, ICC pay tribute to Wasim Akram on his birthday
PCB, ICC pay tribute to Wasim Akram on his birthday
ACC yet to make a decision on Asia Cup
ACC yet to make a decision on Asia Cup
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.