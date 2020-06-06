Saturday, June 6, 2020  | 13 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

I have no plans of joining politics: Shahid Afridi

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
I have no plans of joining politics: Shahid Afridi

Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has said that he has no intention of joining politics.

“I don’t have any plans of starting a political career,” Afridi said while replying to a question about a possible political stint in the future. He was addressing a press conference at Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“Only Almighty Allah knows what the future has in store for me,” he said. “Today is a beautiful day for me and only He knows what will happen to me tomorrow so please don’t come and say that I have taken a U-turn.”

The former all-rounder said that Balochistan has played a key role in tourism and trade sectors. “The outside world will seek aid from Pakistan the day when the province stands on its feet.”

The former captain said he only saw poverty wherever he went in Balochistan. “I have brought my children here to see how beautiful the province is.”

He questioned why the law and order situation in Balochistan is being allowed to get deteriorated by allowing a third party take advantage of the situation.

“The people here should reach to a consensus through unity,” Afridi urged. He asked the non-government organisations to come forward and play their role in resolving the province’s problems.

The all-rounder went on to say that he wants to teach the children of Balochistan, and help find and support its cricketing talent.

During his meeting with the all-rounder, the trade fraternity urged everyone to play their role like the cricketer has during the coronavirus situation.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan Shahid Afridi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Shahid Afridi, Balochistan, Cricket, Pakistan, Shahid Afridi poltics,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar confirms FIA notice
Former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar confirms FIA notice
Rashid Latif pays tribute to recently deceased first-class cricketer
Rashid Latif pays tribute to recently deceased first-class cricketer
ICC recalls Pakistan's win over England in 2019 World Cup
ICC recalls Pakistan’s win over England in 2019 World Cup
Akhtar, Gibbs engage in some jovial banter on Twitter
Akhtar, Gibbs engage in some jovial banter on Twitter
Floyd Mayweather to bear expenses of George Floyd's funeral
Floyd Mayweather to bear expenses of George Floyd’s funeral
Waqar asks Afridi, Gambhir to stop social media bickering
Waqar asks Afridi, Gambhir to stop social media bickering
PCB, ICC pay tribute to Wasim Akram on his birthday
PCB, ICC pay tribute to Wasim Akram on his birthday
Karachi's National Stadium damaged by dust storm
Karachi’s National Stadium damaged by dust storm
Naseem Shah looking forward to bowling to Virat Kohli
Naseem Shah looking forward to bowling to Virat Kohli
PCB announces central contract for its women cricketers
PCB announces central contract for its women cricketers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.