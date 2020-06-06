I have no plans of joining politics: Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has said that he has no intention of joining politics.

“I don’t have any plans of starting a political career,” Afridi said while replying to a question about a possible political stint in the future. He was addressing a press conference at Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“Only Almighty Allah knows what the future has in store for me,” he said. “Today is a beautiful day for me and only He knows what will happen to me tomorrow so please don’t come and say that I have taken a U-turn.”

The former all-rounder said that Balochistan has played a key role in tourism and trade sectors. “The outside world will seek aid from Pakistan the day when the province stands on its feet.”

The former captain said he only saw poverty wherever he went in Balochistan. “I have brought my children here to see how beautiful the province is.”

He questioned why the law and order situation in Balochistan is being allowed to get deteriorated by allowing a third party take advantage of the situation.

“The people here should reach to a consensus through unity,” Afridi urged. He asked the non-government organisations to come forward and play their role in resolving the province’s problems.

The all-rounder went on to say that he wants to teach the children of Balochistan, and help find and support its cricketing talent.

During his meeting with the all-rounder, the trade fraternity urged everyone to play their role like the cricketer has during the coronavirus situation.