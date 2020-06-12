Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail to miss England tour

Batsman Haris Sohail and fast-bowler Mohammad Amir will not be part of Pakistan’s 28-man squad that will travel to England for the three Tests and three T20Is.

“Amir has withdrawn so that he can be at the birth of his second child in August, while Haris will miss the tour because of family reasons,” a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated.

The Pakistan team will enter quarantine after reaching England and will be closely monitored to prevent the squad from being exposed to the coronavirus.

The team is scheduled to spend nearly a month in the country before heading into the three-match Test series.