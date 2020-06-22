Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali test positive for coronavirus

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday stated that the trio of Haris Rauf, Haider Ali and Shadab Khan have been tested positive for coronavirus.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed three players — Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan — have tested positive for Covid-19,” the PCB stated in a press release. “The players had shown no symptoms until they were tested in Rawalpindi on Sunday ahead of the Pakistan men’s national cricket team’s tour to England.

“The PCB medical panel is in contact with the three who have been advised to immediately go into self-isolation.”

Imad Wasim and Usman Shinwari, who were screened in Rawalpindi, will travel to Lahore on June 24 after being tested negative for the virus.

The other players and team officials — except for Cliffe Deacon, Shoaib Malik and Waqar Younis — were tested at their respective centres in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar. “Their results are expected at some stage on Tuesday, which will also be announced by the PCB through its usual channels,” added the press release.