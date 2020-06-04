Former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar confirms FIA notice

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has confirmed receiving a notice from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in relation to a charge filed against him by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s legal consultant Taffazul Rizvi.

Akhtar was involved in a war of words with Rizvi and was served a defamation notice by him. The FIA summons come in connection with a cyber-stalking case filed against the former pacer by Rizvi.

The 44-year-old Akhtar was not chuffed to have recieved the notice and took to Twitter to criticise it, calling it vague and incomprehensible.

Just received an absolutely vague, incomprehensible, imprecise and ambiguous Notice from FIA, Lahore.Will issue my response after due consultation with my Lawyer @SalmanKNiazi1 . — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 4, 2020

Akhtar had criticised Rizvi on his YouTube channel, remarks that the lawyer had taken exception to. Akhtar had responded that he is allowed to state his opinion and cannot be sued for defamation for it.