Former Pakistan cricketer Syed Khalid Wazir passes away

Former Pakistan Test cricketer Syed Khalid Wazir passed away at the age of 84 in England’s city of Chester on Tuesday.

The right-handed batsman and medium fast-bowler was suffering from a prolonged illness.

His father Syed Wazir Ali and uncle Syed Nazir Ali played cricket for India. He was the 16th cricketer to represent Pakistan and was the second youngest player to play for the country at the time of his debut in 1954 against England at Lord’s.

Syed Khalid Wazir played 18 first-class fixtures and scored 271 runs at an average of 15.05 with a half-century to his name. He bagged 14 wickets in his first-class bowling career with best figures of 3-82.

He played just two Tests for Pakistan in 1954 against England and scored just 14 runs in three innings.