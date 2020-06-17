Wednesday, June 17, 2020  | 25 Shawwal, 1441
Cricket

Fakhar Zaman admits he became overconfident

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jun 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman admitted that he became overconfident with his approach towards the game.

“I became overconfident with my game,” the left-handed batsman said in a virtual press conference. “I didn’t use to start hitting straight away when I was playing domestic cricket and would instead take my time getting settled at the crease first.”

He said that former coach Mickey Arthur had advised him to play with freedom right from the start. “I then strayed from my approach. Every prolific cricketer would tell you that you cannot start hitting unless you get a bad delivery. So I became overconfident.” 

The opening batsman said that his priority is Test cricket. “I don’t care if I am labeled as a limited-overs specialist.”

Speaking on Pakistan’s upcoming tour of England, the batsman added that the coronavirus pandemic has made life tough for cricketers as competitive cricket has come to a halt. However, he wants to deliver a positive result with the side. “Pakistan’s record in England has been impressive for the past couple of years and we will try to maintain it.”

Fakhar Zaman said that he will soon be named honorary lieutenant in the Pakistan Navy.

