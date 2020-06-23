England to honour key workers during West Indies Test series

England will honour its key workers during the side’s upcoming three-match Test series against West Indies, BBC has reported.

“We want to take the time to honour the brave key workers who went into bat for their country under the toughest circumstances,” captain Joe Root was saying as quoted by BBC. “It’s only fitting we use this series as an opportunity to ‘raise a bat’ in their honour. We’ll wear their names with pride.”

The players will don the name of key workers — which include teachers, doctors and social workers — on their jerseys.

Moreover, the three-match Test series has also been named as ‘#raisethebat’ to pay tribute to their staff.