Ehsan Mani sees this year’s T20 World Cup getting postponed

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani believes this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia will be pushed back to 2021.

“Australia and New Zealand have the coronavirus situation under control but they are concerned about their border situation,” he said in a conference call with the media. “I don’t feel that any ICC event will be taking place this year but I see them happening next year.”

The former ICC chief went on to say that things will get problematic if players are affected by the virus during tournaments.

He added that that the sport’s governing body will be making its final decision after consultation with all stakeholders, adding “it may be expected within the next three to four weeks.”

Mani went on to say that the ICC will not suffer a major financial setback if the T20 World Cup is delayed.

Commenting on the future of the fifth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), he said that the cricket board will make its final decision if things don’t improve by December. “It seems as if the situation is about to deteriorate and unfortunately things are not in our control.”

He also said that there was no guarantee that domestic cricket will start on time and the board will not compromise on the well-being of its players and stakeholders.

Speaking on the Asia Cup, Mani stated that the tournament is played to generate revenue for the Asian sides and countries including Nepal, Qatar and Bahrain will suffer the most if the tournament is called off.

The PCB chief said that its decision to swap hosting rights of the Asia Cup with Sri Lanka was made on the basis of improving the game in the region. “The coronavirus situation in the island nation is better compared to the rest of South Asia and they are optimistic of tackling the pandemic by September.”