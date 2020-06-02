Darren Sammy urges ICC to stand up against racism

West Indies cricketer Darren Sammy has asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) to speak out against racism.

He took to social media website to appeal with the sport’s governing body to condemn the racial attacks that have come to the fore since the death of an African American man George Floyd at the hands of the police.

. @ICC and all the other boards are you guys not seeing what’s happening to ppl like me? Are you not gonna speak against the social injustice against my kind. This is not only about America. This happens everyday #BlackLivesMatter now is not the time to be silent. I wanna hear u — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) June 2, 2020

For too long black people have suffered. I’m all the way in St Lucia and I’m frustrated If you see me as a teammate then you see #GeorgeFloyd Can you be part of the change by showing your support. #BlackLivesMatter — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) June 2, 2020

Sammy expressed his support for the Black Lives Matter movement and asked people to be “part of the change”.

Violent protests have gripped the United States since Minneapolis native Floyd was killed.