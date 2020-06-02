Tuesday, June 2, 2020  | 9 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Darren Sammy urges ICC to stand up against racism

Posted: Jun 2, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: AFP

West Indies cricketer Darren Sammy has asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) to speak out against racism.

He took to social media website to appeal with the sport’s governing body to condemn the racial attacks that have come to the fore since the death of an African American man George Floyd at the hands of the police.

Sammy expressed his support for the Black Lives Matter movement and asked people to be “part of the change”.

Violent protests have gripped the United States since Minneapolis native Floyd was killed.

