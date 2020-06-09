Tuesday, June 9, 2020  | 16 Shawwal, 1441
HOME > Cricket

Damien Fleming coaches pacers of domestic Pakistan side Northern

Posted: Jun 9, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Damien Fleming coaches pacers of domestic Pakistan side Northern

Photo: AFP

Former Australia pacer Damien Fleming shared his expertise with the bowlers of Pakistan’s domestic side Northern in an online session.

“He talked about the various aspects of fast-bowling especially on the use of the Kookaburra ball,” head coach of Northern side, Muhammad Wasim, tweeted. “The pacers from Northern’s first, second and U19 side attended the online session.”

All professional cricket in Pakistan remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been arranging online sessions for its players to stay in touch with the game.

Earlier, legends such as Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Rashid Latif, Mushtaq Ahmed, Mohammad Yousuf, Moin Khan, Younus Khan and Shoaib Akhtar held sessions that were attended by a total of 45 players.

Australia Cricket Damien Fleming northern Pakistan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

