Saturday, June 20, 2020  | 28 Shawwal, 1441
HOME > Cricket

Cricketer Shoaib Malik’s biggest regret was becoming Pakistan captain

Posted: Jun 20, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
Cricketer Shoaib Malik’s biggest regret was becoming Pakistan captain

Photo: AFP

Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik said that his biggest regret was leading the side back in 2007.

“I feel that accepting the Pakistan captaincy in 2007 was probably my main regret,” he said in an interview with PakPassion. “It’s hard to say no when you are asked to lead your country but in hindsight, I would have been a much better captain, especially in terms of man-management, had this honour come a few years later in my career.

“However, you cannot pick and choose when these things happen.”

He said that he stepped down as skipper even though he thought that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had made up its mind about axing him as the captain.

The celebrated cricketer went on to say that the cricketing world needs the resumption of Pakistan-India cricketing ties. “I think the world badly needs this rivalry to resume, in the same way that world cricket needs the Ashes.

“Could England and Australia imagine Test cricket without an Ashes series? Both series are played with the same kind of passion and have such a great history, so it is a shame that we don’t play right now,” he said.

“Also, I have Pakistani friends who love to talk about Indian cricketers with respect and admiration. Similarly, my Pakistan teammates and I are given such love and support when we play in India, so it is a rivalry that I would like to see return as soon as it is possible.”

Malik went on to say that the situation with the coronavirus around the world is very concerning and we must do what is right for everyone’s health and safety. “Hopefully one day and not too far in the future crowds will be back. But for now, cricket needs to be played and if this is what needs to be done to get cricket back on then we must support it and accept it.”

Commenting on Pakistan’s chances of winning the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia this year, Malik believes the side can do so.

“In order to win these kinds of events, you have to have a very strong bowling attack and I think we have that box ticked. In addition, we also have a good batting line-up to complement that strong bowling attack. Not only that, but our fielding has also developed and improved over the years, which is important on big grounds.”

Cricket Pakistan shoaib malik
 
RELATED STORIES
 

