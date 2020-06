Businessman Aqeel Karim Dhedhi has been appointed a member of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

“I would’ve never taken the offer if I considered myself incapable for the job,” Dhedhi said while speaking exclusively with Samaa TV. “I will try to keep myself fit but my responsibility is to formulate policies instead of being out on the field.”

He went on to say that he can do a better job than others. “I will do my work just as I run my business.”