Bangladesh cricketer Mashrafe Mortaza tests positive for coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jun 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Bangladesh cricketers Mashrafe Mortaza has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Cricbuzz has reported.

Mashrafe’s brother Morsalin confirmed the news.

“My brother has had a fever for two days,” Morsalin said while speaking to Cricbuzz. He took the test last night and we found out that he has tested positive. “He is at home in isolation.”

Former batsman Nafees Iqbal also confirmed that he has also contracted the virus. “I had the first symptom ten days ago. I had a fever and had body ache but had recovered by the third day.

“But I still took the COVID-19 test just to be sure and the result came back positive. I am doing fine at the moment.”

More than 100,000 people in Bangladesh have tested positive for COVID-19.

