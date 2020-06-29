Monday, June 29, 2020  | 7 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
Cricket

Babar Azam asks fans for ‘unconditional support’ before England tour

Posted: Jun 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: babarazam258/Twitter

Pakistan Test vice-captain Babar Azam has asked the fans for their prayers and “unconditional support” for the team’s tour of England.

“On our way to another historic tour to England,” Babar said in a tweet before the team’s departure for the Test and T20I tour. “It’s always great to play in England and I look forward to get on this journey with our talented bunch of players.

“Fans, as always, we would be in need of your prayers, love and unconditional support.”

Pakistan arrived in Manchester on Sunday for their upcoming Test and T20I series against England before moving to Worcestershire, where they will spend two weeks in self-isolation.

The visiting side will then travel to Derbyshire on July 13 to step up its training for the upcoming three-match Test series.

RELATED STORIES
 

