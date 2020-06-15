Australia’s talisman Steve Smith praises Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir

Australia cricketer Steve Smith has heaped praised on Pakistan’s T20I and ODI skipper Babar Azam along with pacer Mohammad Amir during an interactive session on Instagram.

“Very good player,” he replied to a question regarding his thoughts on the talismanic Pakistan batsman. “(He) has a lot of time when he’s batting.”

He also said Amir is the most difficult bowler he has ever faced.

The former Australia captain said that winning the 2015 Cricket World Cup has been his best sporting accomplishment to date.

Smith also gave the surprise revelation that cricket was his second favourite game after tennis and legendary Swiss tennis star Roger Federer is his favourite athlete outside cricket.