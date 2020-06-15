Monday, June 15, 2020  | 22 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Australia’s talisman Steve Smith praises Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Australia’s talisman Steve Smith praises Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir

Photo: AFP

Australia cricketer Steve Smith has heaped praised on Pakistan’s T20I and ODI skipper Babar Azam along with pacer Mohammad Amir during an interactive session on Instagram.

“Very good player,” he replied to a question regarding his thoughts on the talismanic Pakistan batsman. “(He) has a lot of time when he’s batting.”

He also said Amir is the most difficult bowler he has ever faced.

The former Australia captain said that winning the 2015 Cricket World Cup has been his best sporting accomplishment to date.

Smith also gave the surprise revelation that cricket was his second favourite game after tennis and legendary Swiss tennis star Roger Federer is his favourite athlete outside cricket.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Australia Babar Azam Cricket Mohammad Amir Pakistan steve smith
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Australia, Cricket, Pakistan, Steve Smith, Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Australian streets named after Pakistani cricketing legends
Australian streets named after Pakistani cricketing legends
PCB announces financial assistance for pacer Hasan Ali
PCB announces financial assistance for pacer Hasan Ali
Be careful with the words you use: Ramiz Raja
Be careful with the words you use: Ramiz Raja
Pakistan legend Wasim Akram warns against saliva ban
Pakistan legend Wasim Akram warns against saliva ban
Shahid Afridi tests positive for coronavirus
Shahid Afridi tests positive for coronavirus
ACC yet to make a decision on Asia Cup
ACC yet to make a decision on Asia Cup
Pakistan announce 29-man squad for England tour
Pakistan announce 29-man squad for England tour
Pakistan cancel training camp for England tour
Pakistan cancel training camp for England tour
Asia Cup may move from Pakistan to Sri Lanka: reports
Asia Cup may move from Pakistan to Sri Lanka: reports
Saleem Malik submits response to 20-year-old match-fixing inquiry
Saleem Malik submits response to 20-year-old match-fixing inquiry
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.