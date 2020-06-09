Tuesday, June 9, 2020  | 16 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

ACC yet to make a decision on Asia Cup

Posted: Jun 9, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
ACC yet to make a decision on Asia Cup

Photo: AFP

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has stated that the decision about holding this year’s Asia Cup as scheduled will be taken in due course.

“The Executive Board of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) met via a video conference,” a press release by the institution read. “The agenda of the meeting were matters relating to the scheduled events of the board. It emphasised on the importance of holding the Asia Cup 2020.”

It was further mentioned that possible venue options for the tournament in light of the coronavirus pandemic were discussed and it was decided that the final decision will be taken at a later date.

The Asia Cup is scheduled to be played in September this year between defending champions India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and a qualifying nation. However, uncertainty looms over the tournament due to the pandemic.

The tournament was originally supposed to be contested in Pakistan. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani had earlier announced that it would be shifted to a neutral venue.

Tell us what you think:

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
Cricket, Asian Cricket Council, ACC, Coronavirus, Covid-19, Coronavirus,
 
