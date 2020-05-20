Wednesday, May 20, 2020  | 26 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Watch: Pakistan cricketers discuss their new central contracts

SAMAA | - Posted: May 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Watch: Pakistan cricketers discuss their new central contracts

Pakistan cricketers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abid Ali and Naseem Shah have expressed their determination to vindicate the trust placed on them by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) role.

The PCB, in a series of videos on its Twitter page, posted their remarks on being awarded with central contracts for 2020-21 season.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was promoted from Category B to Category A in the central contracts list after taking the most number of Test wickets in the 2019-20 season.

Fellow young pacer Naseem Shah was also rewarded for some stellar performances as he became the youngest Test bowler in history to take a five-wicket haul as well as a hat-trick.

Prolific batsman Abid Ali, who struck three centuries in the 2019-20 season, was placed in Category B. Up-and-coming pacer Haris Rauf was included in the newly constituted Emerging Players’ category. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Cricket, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abid Ali, Haris Rauf, Central Contracts
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Babar Azam replaces Sarfaraz Ahmed as ODI captain
Babar Azam replaces Sarfaraz Ahmed as ODI captain
Harbhajan, Yuvraj regret asking Indians to help Shahid Afridi's foundation
Harbhajan, Yuvraj regret asking Indians to help Shahid Afridi’s foundation
Mohammad Amir has some friendly banter with Virat Kohli
Mohammad Amir has some friendly banter with Virat Kohli
Karachi Kings' Dean Jones perplexed by PCB's central contracts list
Karachi Kings’ Dean Jones perplexed by PCB’s central contracts list
Nasser Hussain thanks Pakistan Cricket Board for helping out England
Nasser Hussain thanks Pakistan Cricket Board for helping out England
Watson reveals why he thinks PSL is among world's best
Watson reveals why he thinks PSL is among world’s best
Australian spinner Brad Hogg names his favourite Pakistan bowlers
Australian spinner Brad Hogg names his favourite Pakistan bowlers
Shahid Afridi calls for inclusion of Kashmir-based franchise in PSL
Shahid Afridi calls for inclusion of Kashmir-based franchise in PSL
Flintoff recalls being told off by Wasim Akram on debut
Flintoff recalls being told off by Wasim Akram on debut
Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz blessed with baby girl
Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz blessed with baby girl
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.