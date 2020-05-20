Watch: Pakistan cricketers discuss their new central contracts

Pakistan cricketers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abid Ali and Naseem Shah have expressed their determination to vindicate the trust placed on them by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) role.
The PCB, in a series of videos on its Twitter page, posted their remarks on being awarded with central contracts for 2020-21 season.
Shaheen Shah Afridi was promoted from Category B to Category A in the central contracts list after taking the most number of Test wickets in the 2019-20 season.
Fellow young pacer Naseem Shah was also rewarded for some stellar performances as he became the youngest Test bowler in history to take a five-wicket haul as well as a hat-trick.
Prolific batsman Abid Ali, who struck three centuries in the 2019-20 season, was placed in Category B. Up-and-coming pacer Haris Rauf was included in the newly constituted Emerging Players’ category.