Watch: Mike Tyson showcases amazing speed, power in training video

Former boxer Mike Tyson showcased his raw speed and power in a training video which is going viral on social media.

In a video on his Twitter profile, we can see the boxing legend landing a series of punches at breakneck speed.

The fans also posted their reactions to the video.

a legit Tyson fight these days would be the only PPV I pay for and watch. — Brad (@bradvertize) May 1, 2020

Champ still got the moves and his speed is still scary🥊 — Nick Williams (@Nick__73__) May 1, 2020

No way he should still be this fast haha. This dude is a beast — TheREALDrtre81 (@Drtre81) May 1, 2020

Will never lose it 🐐 — Michael Temelkovski (@Michaeltemo_) May 2, 2020

Tyson is one of the most celebrated figures in the sport with 50 wins from 58 professional bouts out of which 44 came from knockouts.

His last professional fight was back in June 2005 in which he lost to Kevin McBride.