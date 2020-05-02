Watch: Mike Tyson showcases amazing speed, power in training video

Former boxer Mike Tyson showcased his raw speed and power in a training video which is going viral on social media.
In a video on his Twitter profile, we can see the boxing legend landing a series of punches at breakneck speed.
I’m a Bad Boy for Life. Watch #BadBoysforLife now on DVD Blueray @realmartymar #willsmith #stillthebaddestmanontheplanet pic.twitter.com/R9Zmz19GFm— Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) May 1, 2020
The fans also posted their reactions to the video.
a legit Tyson fight these days would be the only PPV I pay for and watch.— Brad (@bradvertize) May 1, 2020
Champ still got the moves and his speed is still scary🥊— Nick Williams (@Nick__73__) May 1, 2020
No way he should still be this fast haha. This dude is a beast— TheREALDrtre81 (@Drtre81) May 1, 2020
Will never lose it 🐐— Michael Temelkovski (@Michaeltemo_) May 2, 2020
Yup, looking ridiculous!!!— D-Ma$e (@DMase) May 2, 2020
Tyson is one of the most celebrated figures in the sport with 50 wins from 58 professional bouts out of which 44 came from knockouts.
His last professional fight was back in June 2005 in which he lost to Kevin McBride.