Saturday, May 2, 2020  | 8 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Sports

Watch: Mike Tyson showcases amazing speed, power in training video

Posted: May 2, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Former boxer Mike Tyson showcased his raw speed and power in a training video which is going viral on social media.

In a video on his Twitter profile, we can see the boxing legend landing a series of punches at breakneck speed.

The fans also posted their reactions to the video.

Tyson is one of the most celebrated figures in the sport with 50 wins from 58 professional bouts out of which 44 came from knockouts.

His last professional fight was back in June 2005 in which he lost to Kevin McBride.

Tell us what you think:


 
 
 
 
 
Mike Tyson, Boxing, Mike Tyson training,
 
