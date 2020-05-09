Saturday, May 9, 2020  | 15 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Tillakaratne Dilshan picks Wasim Akram in all time ODI side

Posted: May 9, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Tillakaratne Dilshan picks Wasim Akram in all time ODI side

Former Sri Lanka batsman Tillakaratne Dilshan has included Pakistan’s pace-bowling legend Wasim Akram in his all-time ODI XI, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

The batsman picked the left-arm pacer for his ability to swing the ball both ways.

“He’s one of the greatest left-arm bowlers in the game,” Dilshan said while naming the side. “He could swing the ball and he had the best yorker of those days.”

Akram is the only Pakistan player in the side.

Dilshan played a key role for the Sri Lankan side that emerged victorious in the 2014 T20 World Cup. He was also part of the team that reached the finals of the 2007 and 2011 Cricket World Cups along with the 2009 and 2012 editions of the T20 World Cup.

Tillakaratne Dilshan’s all time ODI side: Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka), Sachin Tendulkar (India), Brian Lara (West Indies), Mahela Jayawardena (Sri Lanka), Ricky Ponting (captain) (Australia), Jacques Kallis (South Africa), AB de Villiers (South Africa), Wasim Akram (Pakistan), Courtney Walsh (West Indies), Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) and Shane Warne (Australia). 

