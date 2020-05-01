Surrey cancel Shadab Khan’s contract

Surrey announced on Friday that they have cancelled the contracts of Pakistan’s Shadab Khan and D’Arcy Short of Australia.

“The England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) announcement that no cricket will be played in England before July 1 means the Vitality Blast, which was due to begin with a London Derby at The Kia Oval on May 28, has now been postponed,” the club stated in a statement. “Given the postponement of this competition and the current uncertainty around the makeup of the domestic season, Director of Cricket Alec Stewart spoke with both Shadab & Short separately and it was mutually agreed that the players’ contracts would be cancelled.”

Stewart thanked the duo for understanding the nature of the crisis and its impact on the sport. “While we continue to prepare for cricket at The Oval this summer, uncertainties around restrictions and scheduling across the world and here in the UK means this is the most sensible decision for both the players and the Club for now.”

The two players were also set to play in the inaugural edition of the Hundred, which has been postponed till next year.