Shoaib Akhtar’s 2002 bowling spell listed among best of 2000s

Wisden has included Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar’s bowling figures of 6-11 against New Zealand in their list of best Test spells of the 2000s.

The Pakistan pacer bowled the fiery spell during the first Test at Lahore in 2002. Pakistan went on to emphatically win the opening game of the two-match series by an innings and 324 runs.

🚨 Wisden’s Test spells of the 2000s 🚨



No.5: @shoaib100mph‘s 6-11 v New Zealand



No.4: @DaleSteyn62‘s 5-23 v India



No.3: @glennmcgrath11‘s 5-53 v England



No.2: @harbhajan_singh‘s 8-84 v Australia



No.1: Muttiah Muralitharan’s 8-70 v Englandhttps://t.co/X4edFymu2q — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) May 17, 2020

