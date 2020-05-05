Tuesday, May 5, 2020  | 11 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Shoaib Akhtar ready to coach any team, including India

SAMAA | - Posted: May 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Shoaib Akhtar ready to coach any team, including India

Sachin Tendulkar and Shoaib Akhtar. (File photo: AFP)

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar said he is ready to coach fast-bowlers from any country, even if an offer from arch-rivals India came his way.

In an interview with a social networking platform, the 44-year-old paceman said he wants to help produce aggressive and fast bowlers who can take on opposition batsmen no matter which country they come from.

When the presenter for the Helo app said India, Akhtar replied: “I will definitely… My job is to spread knowledge. What I have learned is knowledge and I will spread it.”

The response surprised many in India because of the poor relations between the neighbours who have fought three wars since their independence in 1947.

The two countries have not played each other in a bilateral series since 2012.

Akhtar, who was known as the Rawalpindi Express in his playing days, said: “I will produce more aggressive, fast and more talkative bowlers than the current ones, who will tell-off the batsmen in a way that you will enjoy a lot.”

Akhtar said he would also like to coach bowlers in the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

The bowler played in the inaugural IPL season for Kolkata Knight Riders but the Indian government banned Pakistani cricketers from the league in 2009.

The speedster retired from international cricket in 2011 after more than a decade of controversies and glory, including the record of bowling world’s fastest delivery at 100.23 miles per hour.

FaceBook WhatsApp
India shoaib akhtar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Shoaib Akhtar, India, Coaching
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Cricket Australia celebrates Yasir Shah's birthday
Cricket Australia celebrates Yasir Shah’s birthday
Younis Khan backs Shoaib Akhtar over controversial anti-PCB remarks
Younis Khan backs Shoaib Akhtar over controversial anti-PCB remarks
Australian players tried to defame Pakistan, claims former PCB CEO
Australian players tried to defame Pakistan, claims former PCB CEO
PCB's legal advisor serves defamation notice to Shoaib Akhtar
PCB’s legal advisor serves defamation notice to Shoaib Akhtar
India pacer Mohammed Shami opens up about suicidal thoughts
India pacer Mohammed Shami opens up about suicidal thoughts
Jason Roy admits PSL matches behind closed doors felt strange
Jason Roy admits PSL matches behind closed doors felt strange
Surrey cancel Shadab Khan’s contract
Surrey cancel Shadab Khan’s contract
Watch: Mike Tyson showcases amazing speed, power in training video
Watch: Mike Tyson showcases amazing speed, power in training video
Kamran Akmal requests PCB to not get personal with players
Kamran Akmal requests PCB to not get personal with players
Kumar Sangakkara pays tribute to 'trailbrazer' Sana Mir
Kumar Sangakkara pays tribute to ‘trailbrazer’ Sana Mir
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.