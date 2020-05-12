Shoaib Akhtar jokes he can still dismiss Steve Smith

Former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar has joked that it would take him just four deliveries to dismiss star Australia batsman Steve Smith.

ESPNcricinfo had asked fans which individual contests they would like to see among players in their prime, with Akhtar vs Smith being one of the choices.

Akhtar, in a tweet, said Smith won’t last an over against him.

Imagine these 20 players at their prime. You can only pick one contest to watch 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/8CzQLHYPMv — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) May 11, 2020

There were other options for the fans to chose from such as Pakistan’s T20I skipper Babar Azam squaring off against legendary Australia pacer Glenn McGrath or Pakistan fast-bowling legend Wasim Akram against South Africa batsman AB de Villiers.