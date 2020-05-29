Shahid Afridi hosts young cricketer from Indian-held Kashmir

A young cricketer from Indian-held Kashmir, Mir Murtaza, stayed at the home of prolific Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi in Karachi.

“He came from Kashmir and reached my home,” Afridi said in a video which went viral on social media. “He is a big fan and a very skilled individual. He is a talented boy who loves the game.”

The all-rounder went on to say that he inquired about the situation in Kashmir while from Murtaza.

“He has been working hard and I pray that he will be successful in his endeavours,” he added.

Afridi said that he will be happy to share his experience of the game with Murtaza and get him connected with the top coaches of the country.