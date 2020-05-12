Tuesday, May 12, 2020  | 18 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Cricket

Ramiz Raja believes lie detector tests may tackle cricket corruption

Posted: May 12, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Ramiz Raja believes lie detector tests may tackle cricket corruption
Photo Courtesy: iramizraja/Twitter

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja has called for random lie-detector tests for players in order to tackle corruption in cricket.

“There should be an equipment to tell if the player is thinking to fix games like the ones being used to take temperature among patients during coronavirus testing,” the cricketer-turned-commentator said in a YouTube video. “Realistically, it can happen through a lie detector test. A random assessment of players should take place when they are playing domestic cricket. It can reveal if they have been fixing games or if they have been approached to do so.”

The former Test opener believes it is an idea worth exploring. “There is no harm to it. A debate must be held on this matter as the sport is getting a bad reputation.”

Raja went on to say that bookies tend to approach players for corrupt practices either when they are at the end of their careers or at the very beginning.

