Friday, May 15, 2020  | 21 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Pro cricket to resume with T10 league in Caribbean: report

SAMAA | - Posted: May 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Pro cricket to resume with T10 league in Caribbean: report

File photo: Cricinfo

International cricketers could return to the field for the first time since March in the inaugural T10 Vincy Premier League (VPL) tournament in the Caribbean next week, according to a report on Friday.

The VPL is due to start next Friday in St Vincent and will be the first professional tournament to be played under new temporary laws, including banning the use of saliva on the ball due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event is set to be open to fans, according to the report on the Cricinfo website, as there have been no restrictions imposed by the government of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

There will be 30 matches in total, all streamed live, with six franchise teams taking part.

West Indies internationals Kesrick Williams, Sunil Ambris and Obed McCoy are all scheduled to play.

The opening game will be the first recognised match since Karachi Kings faced the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League on March 15.

“We have formally written to Cricket West Indies (CWI). And I expect to get a positive response from them soon,” St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association president Kishore Shallow told Cricinfo.

“No player would be allowed to use any saliva on the ball.”

Shallow said that the tournament was put together after an approach by India-based sports technology company Dream 11.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Vincy Premier League
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Vincy Premier League, T10, Carribean
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Babar Azam replaces Sarfaraz Ahmed as ODI captain
Babar Azam replaces Sarfaraz Ahmed as ODI captain
Pakistan may extend upcoming England tour
Pakistan may extend upcoming England tour
Karachi Kings' Dean Jones perplexed by PCB's central contracts list
Karachi Kings’ Dean Jones perplexed by PCB’s central contracts list
'No reason for Australia, England to skip Pakistan tours'
‘No reason for Australia, England to skip Pakistan tours’
Babar Azam pays tribute to his mother
Babar Azam pays tribute to his mother
Mohammad Amir has some friendly banter with Virat Kohli
Mohammad Amir has some friendly banter with Virat Kohli
Mohammad Yousuf warns against comparing Babar Azam to Virat Kohli
Mohammad Yousuf warns against comparing Babar Azam to Virat Kohli
Saeed Ajmal keen on becoming Pakistan's spin-bowling coach
Saeed Ajmal keen on becoming Pakistan’s spin-bowling coach
Shoaib Akhtar jokes he can still dismiss Steve Smith
Shoaib Akhtar jokes he can still dismiss Steve Smith
Tillakaratne Dilshan picks Wasim Akram in all time ODI side
Tillakaratne Dilshan picks Wasim Akram in all time ODI side
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.