Cricket

People trying to get famous at my expense: Wasim Akram

Posted: May 7, 2020
Posted: May 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s fast-bowling legend Wasim Akram has said that people are trying to make a name for themselves at his expense.

“There are different phases in your life,” Akram said while speaking in a BSports podcast. “Even I get depressed when I hear negative things about me. I retired from the game 17 years ago. People still try to make a name for themselves by bringing up my name during discussions. I get these negative vibes but I tend to ignore it.”

He added that he puts those thoughts in the back of his head.

“I never had time for negative people in my life and never will,” Akram said.

The hall-of-famer added that he very rarely socialises and has only a few good friends who are always there for him.

The pacer was most likely referring to the recent video by former teammate Ata-ur-Rehman who said that Akram ruined his career.

