Saturday, May 16, 2020  | 22 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

PCB committee expresses satisfaction over central contract list

Posted: May 16, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
PCB committee expresses satisfaction over central contract list

Photo Courtesy: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Cricket Committee expressed its satisfaction over the men’s central contract list for the 2020-21 season.

“The PCB Cricket Committee was overall satisfied with the PCB Men’s Central Contract 2020-21 list and was impressed with the concept of the Emerging Player’s Category as well as elite category in domestic cricket in which leading performers, who are unable to break into the central contracts, will be included,” the committee’s chief Iqbal Qasim said as quoted by the cricket board in its press release.

“This will further motivate the youngsters and help uplift and improve the quality of our domestic cricket.”

Related: PCB announces central contracts for players for 2020-21 season

The former cricketer added that the work on department cricket for the 2020-21 season is in progress and the committee will present its ideas to the management.

The PCB Cricket Committee held its second meeting of the year on Wednesday via video link under the chairmanship of Iqbal Qasim.

The appointment and review process for the appointment of the six Cricket Association and High Performance Centre coaches as discussed in the meeting.

The meeting gave the green signal for the constitution of a sub-committee that seeks to work closely with the director of high performance to create a criteria and performance evaluation process for coaches.

They were also briefed on the central contract list for 2020-21 women’s and domestic cricket by Urooj Mumtaz and Haroon Rashid.

