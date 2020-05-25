Pakistan’s Taufeeq Umar tests positive for coronavirus

Pakistan batsman Taufeeq Umar revealed that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Cricbuzz has reported.

The batsman, while speaking with a private news channel, said that he was not feeling well after which he was tested for the virus and the result came back positive.

He requested everyone to pray for his recovery.

The opening batsman, who emerged onto the international scene in 2001, has scored 3,467 runs from 66 international fixtures (44 Tests and 22 ODIs). His last international appearance was in a Test match against New Zealand in 2014.

He is not the first cricketer to test positive for the virus. Former Pakistan first-class cricketer Zafar Sarfraz passed away at the age of 50 after he contracted the virus.

Scotland’s Majid Haq and Solo Nqweni of South Africa have also been diagnosed with it.