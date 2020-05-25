Monday, May 25, 2020  | 1 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Pakistan’s Taufeeq Umar tests positive for coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: May 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistan’s Taufeeq Umar tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: AFP

Pakistan batsman Taufeeq Umar revealed that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Cricbuzz has reported.

The batsman, while speaking with a private news channel, said that he was not feeling well after which he was tested for the virus and the result came back positive. 

He requested everyone to pray for his recovery.

The opening batsman, who emerged onto the international scene in 2001, has scored 3,467 runs from 66 international fixtures (44 Tests and 22 ODIs). His last international appearance was in a Test match against New Zealand in 2014.

He is not the first cricketer to test positive for the virus. Former Pakistan first-class cricketer Zafar Sarfraz passed away at the age of 50 after he contracted the virus.

Scotland’s Majid Haq and Solo Nqweni of South Africa have also been diagnosed with it.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Cricket Pakistan Taufeeq Umar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Cricket, Taufeeq Umar, Coronavirus, Zafar Sarfraz, Majid Haq, Solo Nqweni
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Harbhajan, Yuvraj regret asking Indians to help Shahid Afridi's foundation
Harbhajan, Yuvraj regret asking Indians to help Shahid Afridi’s foundation
Australian spinner Brad Hogg names his favourite Pakistan bowlers
Australian spinner Brad Hogg names his favourite Pakistan bowlers
Shoaib Akhtar’s 2002 bowling spell listed among best of 2000s
Shoaib Akhtar’s 2002 bowling spell listed among best of 2000s
Flintoff recalls being told off by Wasim Akram on debut
Flintoff recalls being told off by Wasim Akram on debut
ICC remembers Sarfaraz Ahmed's iconic knock on his birthday
ICC remembers Sarfaraz Ahmed’s iconic knock on his birthday
Kane Williamson wants to emulate Babar Azam's cover drives
Kane Williamson wants to emulate Babar Azam’s cover drives
Shahid Afridi calls for inclusion of Kashmir-based franchise in PSL
Shahid Afridi calls for inclusion of Kashmir-based franchise in PSL
Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz blessed with baby girl
Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz blessed with baby girl
Pakistan's cricketers back head coach Misbah-ul-Haq's children's hospital initiative
Pakistan’s cricketers back head coach Misbah-ul-Haq’s children’s hospital initiative
Flashback: Saeed Anwar scores then highest ODI score of 194
Flashback: Saeed Anwar scores then highest ODI score of 194
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.