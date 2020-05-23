Saturday, May 23, 2020  | 29 Ramadhan, 1441
Pakistan will have upper hand over England: Saqlain Mushtaq

Posted: May 23, 2020
Posted: May 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Former spinner Saqlain Mushtaq believes Pakistan’s tour of England can go extremely well for them if the games are played in the southern parts of the country.

“The tour takes place from July to August and it will benefit Pakistan more than England,” the former Pakistan bowler said in a YouTube video. “It will benefit them even more if the matches are played in southern parts of the country.”

He believes the Pakistan spinner would thrive in the conditions there. “The Pakistan batting unit will be able to tackle the bowlers easily as the ball would swing less. The pitches will be flat and would go on to become spin friendly.”

Saqlain went on to say that the ball tends to reverse swing where there are conditions favourable for spin bowling. “No one can top Pakistan in the art of reverse swing.”

He also pointed out that England are struggling to find solid replacements in the side. He said that Rory Burns is performing well as an opener but the side has not been able to find a solid opening partner for him since Alastair Cook bid farewell to the game.

The spinner said England’s middle order looks shaky and they are relying heavily on players like Ben Stokes and Joe Root.

