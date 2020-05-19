Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz blessed with baby girl

Pakistan fast-bowler Wahab Riaz has been blessed with a baby girl.
The left-arm pacer took to social media website Twitter to make the announcement.
My family n I just welcomed Hoorain Sikandar in to our world, my second daughter Alhumdulilah— Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) May 19, 2020
She’s in my arms as I write this tweet n my wife is smiling at me n well right next to me
there is no joy comparable to blessing n mercy a beti
Wish dad was around to hold her #happy🙏🏼☝🏼
Wahab Riaz had missed out on Pakistan’s central contracts list for 2020-21 season. However, head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has said that he will be on the radar for selection in the team in the future.