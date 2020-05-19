Tuesday, May 19, 2020  | 25 Ramadhan, 1441
Cricket

Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz blessed with baby girl

Posted: May 19, 2020
Photo: AFP

Pakistan fast-bowler Wahab Riaz has been blessed with a baby girl.

The left-arm pacer took to social media website Twitter to make the announcement.

Wahab Riaz had missed out on Pakistan’s central contracts list for 2020-21 season. However, head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has said that he will be on the radar for selection in the team in the future.  

Cricket Pakistan wahab riaz
 
