Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz blessed with baby girl

Pakistan fast-bowler Wahab Riaz has been blessed with a baby girl.

The left-arm pacer took to social media website Twitter to make the announcement.

My family n I just welcomed Hoorain Sikandar in to our world, my second daughter Alhumdulilah

She’s in my arms as I write this tweet n my wife is smiling at me n well right next to me

there is no joy comparable to blessing n mercy a beti

Wish dad was around to hold her #happy🙏🏼☝🏼 — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) May 19, 2020

Wahab Riaz had missed out on Pakistan’s central contracts list for 2020-21 season. However, head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has said that he will be on the radar for selection in the team in the future.