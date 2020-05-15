Friday, May 15, 2020  | 21 Ramadhan, 1441
Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali may undergo surgery

Posted: May 15, 2020
Posted: May 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistan fast-bowler Hasan Ali may have to undergo surgery for the treatment of his injuries, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

The pacer was suffering from back pain after which he underwent scans that showed a lumbar herniated disk. He discussed the matter with a local neurosurgeon after guidance from the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) medical department and will now seek treatment from an Australian physiotherapist.

The board planned to send the pacer to Australia for treatment but could not do so because of the restrictions in place as part of the safety measures against the coronavirus. He is currently taking medicines and is waiting for the doctors’ decision on whether to perform surgery or stick with routine treatment.

The fast-bowler was not included in the list of central contracts for the 2020-21 season but head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq said that Hasan remains in the side’s plans once he returns to full fitness.

Hasan, who played a key role in Pakistan’s Champions Trophy 2017 win, was a mainstay in the Pakistan side across all three formats under the leadership of former head coach Mickey Arthur.

However, poor form and injuries have taken their toll on the bowler and his last international assignment was against India in the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Tell us what you think:

