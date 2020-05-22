Friday, May 22, 2020  | 28 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Pakistan not using England tour as leverage, says PCB CEO

SAMAA | - Posted: May 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Pakistan not using England tour as leverage, says PCB CEO

Photo: AFP

Chief Executive of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wasim Khan has clarified that it is not using this year’s tour of England as leverage for a return tour in the future, Sky Sports has reported.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and the same number of T20Is on the tour. However, the visitors may extend its Test series provided the West Indies skip their tour of England.

“There is a lot of cricket to be played between now and 2022,” he said while speaking in Sky Sports’ The Cricket Show. “I’ve had that question raised a few times; has there been a deal cut? Is something going to happen? But the simple fact is – and it’s a genuine answer – we need to get cricket back on again and now is probably not the time to try and leverage anything. Naturally things will take their course over the next two years.”

Wasim Khan had earlier said that Australia and England have no reason to skip tours to Pakistan in the future.

The PCB official said that Pakistan have a lot of home series to play during the course of time. He added that they can take sides like Australia and England into confidence if it goes successfully.

Wasim said that the focus is on getting the sport back on track. “The cricketers want to play and I think it’s important for the global game as well that we start to bring a level of normalcy to playing cricket again – whatever that may look like – over the next six to 12 months.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket England Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Wasim Khan, Pakistan, Pakistan Cricket Board, England, Australia, Cricket
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Harbhajan, Yuvraj regret asking Indians to help Shahid Afridi's foundation
Harbhajan, Yuvraj regret asking Indians to help Shahid Afridi’s foundation
Mohammad Amir has some friendly banter with Virat Kohli
Mohammad Amir has some friendly banter with Virat Kohli
Australian spinner Brad Hogg names his favourite Pakistan bowlers
Australian spinner Brad Hogg names his favourite Pakistan bowlers
Flintoff recalls being told off by Wasim Akram on debut
Flintoff recalls being told off by Wasim Akram on debut
Shoaib Akhtar’s 2002 bowling spell listed among best of 2000s
Shoaib Akhtar’s 2002 bowling spell listed among best of 2000s
Shahid Afridi calls for inclusion of Kashmir-based franchise in PSL
Shahid Afridi calls for inclusion of Kashmir-based franchise in PSL
Kane Williamson wants to emulate Babar Azam's cover drives
Kane Williamson wants to emulate Babar Azam’s cover drives
Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz blessed with baby girl
Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz blessed with baby girl
This year’s T20 World Cup may be postponed to 2022
This year’s T20 World Cup may be postponed to 2022
Pakistan's cricketers back head coach Misbah-ul-Haq's children's hospital initiative
Pakistan’s cricketers back head coach Misbah-ul-Haq’s children’s hospital initiative
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.