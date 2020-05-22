Pakistan not using England tour as leverage, says PCB CEO

Chief Executive of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wasim Khan has clarified that it is not using this year’s tour of England as leverage for a return tour in the future, Sky Sports has reported.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and the same number of T20Is on the tour. However, the visitors may extend its Test series provided the West Indies skip their tour of England.

“There is a lot of cricket to be played between now and 2022,” he said while speaking in Sky Sports’ The Cricket Show. “I’ve had that question raised a few times; has there been a deal cut? Is something going to happen? But the simple fact is – and it’s a genuine answer – we need to get cricket back on again and now is probably not the time to try and leverage anything. Naturally things will take their course over the next two years.”

Wasim Khan had earlier said that Australia and England have no reason to skip tours to Pakistan in the future.

The PCB official said that Pakistan have a lot of home series to play during the course of time. He added that they can take sides like Australia and England into confidence if it goes successfully.

Wasim said that the focus is on getting the sport back on track. “The cricketers want to play and I think it’s important for the global game as well that we start to bring a level of normalcy to playing cricket again – whatever that may look like – over the next six to 12 months.”