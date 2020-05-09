Saturday, May 9, 2020  | 15 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Pakistan cricketers pave way for ‘Zoom cricket’

SAMAA | - Posted: May 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan cricketers pave way for ‘Zoom cricket’

File Photo: AFP

Bored during Pakistan’s coronavirus lockdown, Test batsman Shan Masood put on his helmet, picked up his bat — and Zoom cricket was born.

Masood, 30, was video-chatting with teammates when they grabbed their cricket gear and pretended to play a match.

“A couple of us guys were talking on Zoom and it was pretty late at night and somebody just picked up a ball,” Masood told AFP. “He had a ball (in) his hand and eventually all of us got kitted up and we played… a made-up cricket match.”

“So that was quite a funny moment where I kind of had my helmet on. Hassan Ali was seaming into the ball, Imam ul Haq was fielding, Wahab Riaz was the captain,” he added.

“(We) just made it into a funny little incident.”

Cricket, like most other sport, is on hold during the pandemic, much to the frustration of players and fans.

Masood said Pakistan’s squad had been training at home — sometimes using staircases and armchairs as gym equipment — to prepare for cricket’s return.

“Everyone’s been training, everyone’s been being good, and also that we have to take into account that this is the month of Ramadan and it’s harder to train,” said Masood. “Hopefully that whenever this thing ends… all this hard work that we’re putting in right now, even with uncertainty around, it (will) be translated into cricketing performances.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Cricket Pakistan Zoom
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Cricket, Cricketers, Zoom, Zoom Cricket, Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq, Wahab Riaz, Hassan Ali, Coronavirus,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
People trying to get famous at my expense: Wasim Akram
People trying to get famous at my expense: Wasim Akram
Former Pakistan pacer Ata-ur-Rehman says Wasim Akram destroyed his career
Former Pakistan pacer Ata-ur-Rehman says Wasim Akram destroyed his career
Cricket Australia celebrates Yasir Shah's birthday
Cricket Australia celebrates Yasir Shah’s birthday
Australian players tried to defame Pakistan, claims former PCB CEO
Australian players tried to defame Pakistan, claims former PCB CEO
India pacer Mohammed Shami opens up about suicidal thoughts
India pacer Mohammed Shami opens up about suicidal thoughts
Former all-rounders Abdul Razzaq, Azhar Mehmood name their dream partners
Former all-rounders Abdul Razzaq, Azhar Mehmood name their dream partners
Jason Roy admits PSL matches behind closed doors felt strange
Jason Roy admits PSL matches behind closed doors felt strange
Watch: Mike Tyson showcases amazing speed, power in training video
Watch: Mike Tyson showcases amazing speed, power in training video
PCB disciplinary panel releases detailed verdict of Umar Akmal's case
PCB disciplinary panel releases detailed verdict of Umar Akmal’s case
Shoaib Akhtar ready to coach any team, including India
Shoaib Akhtar ready to coach any team, including India
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.