Tuesday, May 12, 2020  | 18 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

My only demand is to be treated justly: Saleem Malik

SAMAA | - Posted: May 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
My only demand is to be treated justly: Saleem Malik
Photo: AFP

Former batsman Saleem Malik has said that he will knock the doors of the International Cricket Council (ICC) if the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) doesn’t provide him justice.

“People should know what is going on,” the former Test captain said in a video. “I am not against anyone. If someone is being treated fairly then I would expect the same for me. This is my only demand.”

The batsman said that the PCB should let him know what is going on. “I have been writing to them for quite some time but I can raise the matter with the ICC if I don’t get their reply.”

Saleem Malik said he wants to work at a place where he can provide talented cricketers for Pakistan, adding that he does not wish to work on a lucrative position or go on tours with the side.

Cricket Pakistan Saleem Malik
 
