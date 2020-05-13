Wednesday, May 13, 2020  | 19 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Mohammad Yousuf warns against comparing Babar Azam to Virat Kohli

SAMAA | - Posted: May 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Mohammad Yousuf warns against comparing Babar Azam to Virat Kohli

Photo: AFP

Pakistan legend Mohammad Yousuf feels the side’s talismanic batsman Babar Azam cannot yet be compared to his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli.

“Babar is young,” Yousuf said while speaking with Sportstar. “Many people compare him with Virat Kohli but I think it is not ideal because Kohli has played more matches and he is more experienced since he has been playing international cricket since 2008-2009.”

He added that the two cricketers are excellent players but Babar still has a long way to go. “There is no doubt that Babar is a solid batsman, but it’s not right to compare as both are zabardast players in their own domain. Kohli is the No.1 at the moment, he is a great player.”

Yousuf raved about Kohli’s performances across all three formats of the game. “Kohli is the best across formats. The way he bats, the way he handles pressure in each innings and scores centuries or the way he plays – that’s unbelievable! but Babar is also catching up and with time, he will gain experience and can deliver even better results. But you can’t rush things. You must give him more time.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Babar Azam Cricket Mohammad Yousuf virat kohli
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Mohammad Yousuf, Cricket, Babar Azam, Virat Kohli, Pakistan, India,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
People trying to get famous at my expense: Wasim Akram
People trying to get famous at my expense: Wasim Akram
Pakistan may extend upcoming England tour
Pakistan may extend upcoming England tour
Former all-rounders Abdul Razzaq, Azhar Mehmood name their dream partners
Former all-rounders Abdul Razzaq, Azhar Mehmood name their dream partners
Babar Azam pays tribute to his mother
Babar Azam pays tribute to his mother
'No reason for Australia, England to skip Pakistan tours'
‘No reason for Australia, England to skip Pakistan tours’
PCB disciplinary panel releases detailed verdict of Umar Akmal's case
PCB disciplinary panel releases detailed verdict of Umar Akmal’s case
Imran Tahir picks Pakistan legend in dream T20I side
Imran Tahir picks Pakistan legend in dream T20I side
Aqib Javed says he received life threats during match-fixing investigations
Aqib Javed says he received life threats during match-fixing investigations
Saeed Ajmal keen on becoming Pakistan's spin-bowling coach
Saeed Ajmal keen on becoming Pakistan’s spin-bowling coach
Tillakaratne Dilshan picks Wasim Akram in all time ODI side
Tillakaratne Dilshan picks Wasim Akram in all time ODI side
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.