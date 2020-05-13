Mohammad Yousuf warns against comparing Babar Azam to Virat Kohli

Pakistan legend Mohammad Yousuf feels the side’s talismanic batsman Babar Azam cannot yet be compared to his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli.

“Babar is young,” Yousuf said while speaking with Sportstar. “Many people compare him with Virat Kohli but I think it is not ideal because Kohli has played more matches and he is more experienced since he has been playing international cricket since 2008-2009.”

He added that the two cricketers are excellent players but Babar still has a long way to go. “There is no doubt that Babar is a solid batsman, but it’s not right to compare as both are zabardast players in their own domain. Kohli is the No.1 at the moment, he is a great player.”

Yousuf raved about Kohli’s performances across all three formats of the game. “Kohli is the best across formats. The way he bats, the way he handles pressure in each innings and scores centuries or the way he plays – that’s unbelievable! but Babar is also catching up and with time, he will gain experience and can deliver even better results. But you can’t rush things. You must give him more time.”