Mohammad Asif believes players from 1990s are ‘cramping system’

Former Pakistan fast-bowler Mohammad Asif believes he will not get an opportunity to begin a coaching stint in the country when “players from the 90s are cramping the system”.

“I will go back to Pakistan as well and work there if required but our circuit has no space at the moment,” Asif said while speaking with ESPNcricinfo. “There are players from the ’90s still cramping the system, so no chance for us. I had plans to set up my own academy but this pandemic has come in the way for now. But I’m determined to do something and pass on to kids what I know.”

Asif, speaking on whether he had any regrets with the way his international career turned out, said that his ambition was to finish his career on a high. “That’s a different story. I think whatever happened it had to happen and that’s okay. Everyone has regrets in their life and a few want to talk about them, but I think I am fine. Everyone makes mistakes and I did too.”

The quick added that players who came before and after him were involved in match-fixing. “Those before me are working with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and there are few after me still playing. Everyone was given a second chance and there are few who never got the same treatment [as me]. They never tried to save me regardless of the fact that I am the kind of bowler who was highly regarded by everyone in the world. But anyway I’m not sitting around brooding about the past or hung up on it.”

He said that he curses the cricket board for how they rescued his fast-bowling partner Mohammad Amir’s career, whose obligation was to help the country’s cricketing system. He said that he should have stuck with the side when the board facilitated his return to the side after the 2010 spot fixing scandal.

“Anyway, it’s the PCB’s decision to let him go, but if he is meant to leave Test cricket at this age, it really is a curse upon those who fought so hard to bring him back and did anyone ever take Amir’s name, saying he was the toughest bowler to handle? Definitely no. It’s about how compassionate you are. If the PCB invested so much in you then it’s your duty to rescue them in Test cricket,” he said.

The fast-bowler said that he would have been available to serve Pakistan in the Test format if he was treated the same way as Amir. “I know there are fitness standards, but I can work that out and whatever is required I can do it.”