Kumar Sangakkara asks Australia, England to consider touring Pakistan

Former Sri Lanka captain and current Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) President Kumar Sangakkara has urged Australia, England and South Africa to tour Pakistan, Sky Sports has reported.

“I think it’s important that England or Australia, even South Africa, make up their minds to actually tour when security is assured and they have those discussions; the MCC tour will be a precursor to that,” the former wicketkeeper-batsman said while speaking with Sky Sports. “A strong Pakistan side playing in front of their home crowds is one of the best things that can happen to world cricket.”

Sangakkara was part of the Sri Lankan side that was attacked by terrorists in Lahore in 2009. The doors of international cricket in the country were closed till 2015 when Zimbabwe became the first team to tour Pakistan for a limited-overs series.

Pakistan have managed to host West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and World XI since then to name a few.

The country also managed to host a Test series in nearly a decade and the entire Pakistan Super League (PSL) also took place on home soil for the first time.

Sangakkara spoke highly of the hospitality of the Lahore crowd. “We think there were about 18,000-19,000 people there on the first day. To have them come out there in force — there were queues just as we got to the ground of people waiting to go in — and the reception that we got, the enthusiasm that they showed the happiness on their faces; their welcome, their hospitality, was absolutely incredible.”