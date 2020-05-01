Friday, May 1, 2020  | 7 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Kumar Sangakkara asks Australia, England to consider touring Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: May 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Kumar Sangakkara asks Australia, England to consider touring Pakistan

Photo: AFP

Former Sri Lanka captain and current Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) President Kumar Sangakkara has urged Australia, England and South Africa to tour Pakistan, Sky Sports has reported.

“I think it’s important that England or Australia, even South Africa, make up their minds to actually tour when security is assured and they have those discussions; the MCC tour will be a precursor to that,” the former wicketkeeper-batsman said while speaking with Sky Sports. “A strong Pakistan side playing in front of their home crowds is one of the best things that can happen to world cricket.”

Related: Australia A may tour Pakistan by 2022, says Cricket Australia

Sangakkara was part of the Sri Lankan side that was attacked by terrorists in Lahore in 2009. The doors of international cricket in the country were closed till 2015 when Zimbabwe became the first team to tour Pakistan for a limited-overs series.

Pakistan have managed to host West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and World XI since then to name a few.

Related: Ireland may tour Pakistan in near future

The country also managed to host a Test series in nearly a decade and the entire Pakistan Super League (PSL) also took place on home soil for the first time.

Sangakkara spoke highly of the hospitality of the Lahore crowd. “We think there were about 18,000-19,000 people there on the first day. To have them come out there in force — there were queues just as we got to the ground of people waiting to go in — and the reception that we got, the enthusiasm that they showed the happiness on their faces; their welcome, their hospitality, was absolutely incredible.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Australia Cricket England kumar sangakkara Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Kumar Sangakkara, Cricket, Pakistan, Australia, England, South Africa, Marylebone Cricket Club
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Saleem Malik apologises to fans, wants to return to cricket
Saleem Malik apologises to fans, wants to return to cricket
ICC planning to stage T20 World Cup per schedule
ICC planning to stage T20 World Cup per schedule
Harbhajan Singh reveals mental toll of bowling to Younis Khan
Harbhajan Singh reveals mental toll of bowling to Younis Khan
Former Indian cricketer picks Babar Azam in top five batsmen...
Former Indian cricketer picks Babar Azam in top five batsmen list
Ata-ur-Rehman accuses Najam Sethi of victimizing him
Ata-ur-Rehman accuses Najam Sethi of victimizing him
Younis Khan backs Shoaib Akhtar over controversial anti-PCB remarks
Younis Khan backs Shoaib Akhtar over controversial anti-PCB remarks
PCB bans Umar Akmal for three years
PCB bans Umar Akmal for three years
PCB's legal advisor serves defamation notice to Shoaib Akhtar
PCB’s legal advisor serves defamation notice to Shoaib Akhtar
Ramiz Raja asks fans to stop supporting tainted players
Ramiz Raja asks fans to stop supporting tainted players
Sana Mir retires from international cricket
Sana Mir retires from international cricket
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.