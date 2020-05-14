Karachi Kings’ Dean Jones perplexed by PCB’s central contracts list

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) list of centrally contracted players has taken former Australia cricketer and Karachi Kings’ head coach Dean Jones by surprise.

“With two T20 World Cups in a short time? Bizarre!,” Jones tweeted.

The cricket board announced the central contracts for its men’s cricketers for 2020-21 season on Wednesday. Naseem Shah and Iftikhar Ahmad were the two new faces in the list.

Fast-bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was promoted to Category A from Category B.

Abid Ali, Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood were awarded Category B contracts whereas Imam-ul-Haq, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Yasir Shah have also faced demotions in the category classification.

Meanwhile, the pace trio of Hassan Ali, Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz missed out on central contracts along with veterans Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez.