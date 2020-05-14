Thursday, May 14, 2020  | 20 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Karachi Kings’ Dean Jones perplexed by PCB’s central contracts list

SAMAA | - Posted: May 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
Karachi Kings’ Dean Jones perplexed by PCB’s central contracts list

Photo: AFP

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) list of centrally contracted players has taken former Australia cricketer and Karachi Kings’ head coach Dean Jones by surprise.

“With two T20 World Cups in a short time? Bizarre!,” Jones tweeted.

The cricket board announced the central contracts for its men’s cricketers for 2020-21 season on Wednesday. Naseem Shah and Iftikhar Ahmad were the two new faces in the list.

Fast-bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was promoted to Category A from Category B.

Abid Ali, Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood were awarded Category B contracts whereas Imam-ul-Haq, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Yasir Shah have also faced demotions in the category classification.

Meanwhile, the pace trio of Hassan Ali, Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz missed out on central contracts along with veterans Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Dean Jones Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Dean Jones, Australia, Pakistan, Cricket, PCB central contracts, Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Babar Azam replaces Sarfaraz Ahmed as ODI captain
Babar Azam replaces Sarfaraz Ahmed as ODI captain
People trying to get famous at my expense: Wasim Akram
People trying to get famous at my expense: Wasim Akram
Pakistan may extend upcoming England tour
Pakistan may extend upcoming England tour
'No reason for Australia, England to skip Pakistan tours'
‘No reason for Australia, England to skip Pakistan tours’
Babar Azam pays tribute to his mother
Babar Azam pays tribute to his mother
Former all-rounders Abdul Razzaq, Azhar Mehmood name their dream partners
Former all-rounders Abdul Razzaq, Azhar Mehmood name their dream partners
PCB disciplinary panel releases detailed verdict of Umar Akmal's case
PCB disciplinary panel releases detailed verdict of Umar Akmal’s case
Imran Tahir picks Pakistan legend in dream T20I side
Imran Tahir picks Pakistan legend in dream T20I side
Aqib Javed says he received life threats during match-fixing investigations
Aqib Javed says he received life threats during match-fixing investigations
Saeed Ajmal keen on becoming Pakistan's spin-bowling coach
Saeed Ajmal keen on becoming Pakistan’s spin-bowling coach
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.