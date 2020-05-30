Istanbul loses hosting rights for Champions League final: reports

Turkey’s capital Istanbul will not be hosting the Champions League final due to the coronavirus pandemic, The New York Times has reported.

The competition was halted due to the pandemic in the March. It was stated that a final decision will be taken by a committee on June 17 and a body has been constituted to work on the schedule and format.

The final was scheduled to be held at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on May 30 but was delayed till the end of August after the tournament and league competitions were brought to a halt.

The sport’s governing body in Europe is exploring options for alternative venues while figuring out a strategy to to finish the European club tournament.