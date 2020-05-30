Saturday, May 30, 2020  | 6 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Football

Istanbul loses hosting rights for Champions League final: reports

SAMAA | - Posted: May 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago
Istanbul loses hosting rights for Champions League final: reports

Photo: AFP

Turkey’s capital Istanbul will not be hosting the Champions League final due to the coronavirus pandemic, The New York Times has reported.

The competition was halted due to the pandemic in the March. It was stated that a final decision will be taken by a committee on June 17 and a body has been constituted to work on the schedule and format.

The final was scheduled to be held at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on May 30 but was delayed till the end of August after the tournament and league competitions were brought to a halt.

The sport’s governing body in Europe is exploring options for alternative venues while figuring out a strategy to to finish the European club tournament.

FaceBook WhatsApp
champions league Coronavirus Football
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Istanbul, Turkey, Football, UEFA Champions League, 2019-2020, Champions League, Coronavirus, Covid-19,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Stokes hits out at Sikander Bakht over World Cup remark
Stokes hits out at Sikander Bakht over World Cup remark
Pakistan's Taufeeq Umar tests positive for coronavirus
Pakistan’s Taufeeq Umar tests positive for coronavirus
Shahid Afridi hosts young cricketer from Indian-held Kashmir
Shahid Afridi hosts young cricketer from Indian-held Kashmir
Australia hoping Pakistan tour to England goes ‘without a hitch’
Australia hoping Pakistan tour to England goes ‘without a hitch’
Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis to stop using social media
Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis to stop using social media
Pakistan will have upper hand over England: Saqlain Mushtaq
Pakistan will have upper hand over England: Saqlain Mushtaq
I'd have been best friends with Virat Kohli: Shoaib Akhtar
I’d have been best friends with Virat Kohli: Shoaib Akhtar
Waqar, Akhtar’s ODI spells named among the best of 2000s
Waqar, Akhtar’s ODI spells named among the best of 2000s
Tendulkar comparisons bog down India’s wonderkid Prithvi Shaw
Tendulkar comparisons bog down India’s wonderkid Prithvi Shaw
PCB chief executive backs call for even distribution of revenue
PCB chief executive backs call for even distribution of revenue
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.