ICC remembers Sarfaraz Ahmed’s iconic knock on his birthday

SAMAA | - Posted: May 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: May 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has paid a tribute to former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed on his 33rd birthday.

The sport’s governing body shared the highlights of Sarfaraz’s crucial half-century against Sri Lanka in the 2017 edition of  Champions Trophy as he led Pakistan to their maiden title.

The Pakistan Cricket Board also paid tribute to the wicketkeeper-batsman.

Babar Azam has replaced Sarfaraz Ahmed as the ODI skipper of the team and the Quetta Gladiators legend was also demoted to Category B from Category A in the central contracts list.

