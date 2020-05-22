ICC remembers Sarfaraz Ahmed’s iconic knock on his birthday

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has paid a tribute to former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed on his 33rd birthday.

The sport’s governing body shared the highlights of Sarfaraz’s crucial half-century against Sri Lanka in the 2017 edition of Champions Trophy as he led Pakistan to their maiden title.

Happy birthday, @SarfarazA_54 🎂



He led Pakistan to the 2017 Champions Trophy title 🏆



WATCH his 🤩 knock against 🇱🇰 in the tournament that helped 🇵🇰 through to the semi-final 👇 pic.twitter.com/UEh1UZ2oOY — ICC (@ICC) May 22, 2020

The Pakistan Cricket Board also paid tribute to the wicketkeeper-batsman.

Babar Azam has replaced Sarfaraz Ahmed as the ODI skipper of the team and the Quetta Gladiators legend was also demoted to Category B from Category A in the central contracts list.