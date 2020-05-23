ICC recommends teams be cautious about bowlers’ workload

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is recommending teams to be careful regarding bowlers’ workload in order for them to avoid serious injury, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

Players are getting ready to resume training after spending nearly 10 weeks in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The sport’s governing body stated that a training period between five to 12 weeks would be necessary for bowlers to get back on track.

Bowlers will have to spend eight to 12 weeks of training for Test cricket while six weeks are needed for 50-over games. Five to six weeks of training will be needed for T20s

It stated that a player’s age and physical preparedness will have to be taken into consideration.

“Bowlers are at a particularly high risk of injury upon returning to play after a period of enforced time-out,” the ICC said. “When looking at timescales, consideration needs to be given to the age and physical preparedness as this will influence the risk and length of time required to develop appropriate bowling loads that will allow a safe and effective return to international cricket.”

The ICC went on to say that the players may suffer up to 2% bone loss if they spend seven weeks in shutdown.

“Evidence suggests long-term workloads over 1,200 overs, older bowlers, > 24yrs and reducing spikes in load have some protective elements in relation to stress fractures, the most significant injury in relation to time-loss.

“However, these figures have not been seen in conditions where such an enforced period of lock down has been noted. Research suggests a seven-week period of shut down can see 2% bone loss in the spine that takes up to 24 weeks to replace.”